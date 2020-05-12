Community Food Drive begins phase 1 of distribution

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are suffering and struggling to secure food for their families. To help with the situation, Fort Wayne United 10 Point Coalition, J29 Hope and area churches initiated the Community Food Drive.

The first phase began Tuesday at the Villages of Hanna with the second phase planned for late June.

Tuesday’s distribution took place from 1 pm to 3 pm to prescreened residents of the community.

In Phase 1, over 5,000 boxes were given out for volunteers to pack with essential nonperishable food items.