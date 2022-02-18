Funding for Allen County Community Corrections will grow, at least for the next two years, and along with that, hundreds of thousands of dollars in county taxpayer money.

This week, the Allen County Council Thursday approved $344,000 for additional personnel, even though community correction officials say they are having difficulty hiring the 13 positions approved last year.

The vote was 6-1, with Councilman Bob Armstrong voting no. Yea votes included Council president Kyle Kerley, Tom Harris, Sheila Curry Campbell, Former Allen County Sheriff Ken Fries, Chris Spurr, and Paul Lagemann.

The positions approved this go-round include two home detention officers at nearly $53,000 annual salary, a monitoring/communication specialist at $47,000 and a monitoring technician at almost $42,000.

Kyle Kerley, president of Allen County Council, said time is needed to see if programs at Allen County Community Corrections work.

Community Corrections, an entirely state funded program until 2020 when the county was asked to supplement its budget, is designed to give offenders a second chance to reform themselves through problem solving courts and to drain the jail of many low level offenders.

The entire budget presented last month at the Allen County Community Corrections Advisory Board meeting totaled $12.9 million, a figure that is “seven fold” what the smaller county-funded sheriff’s work release program cost until it shut down two years ago, Spurr said.

The latest figures from the Allen County Auditor show county funding for Community Corrections went from $2 million in 2020 to $4.7 million in 2021. This year, the county approved $5.247 million.

Of that $12.9 million, the break down is $5.247 million from the county, $3.851 million from the Indiana Department of Correction and a projected $3.4 million from user fees.

The balance in the user fee column is $1.385 million with an estimated revenue this year at $2.050 million. According to figures supplied to WANE 15 this week, there are 187 offenders living at the residential services center off Cook Road and 523 offenders on home detention. These offenders are monitored by 137 employees, 19 of whom carry tasers and 34 certified to use pepper spray.

The Allen County Sheriff’s work release program accommodated up to 103 offenders who lived at a county-run facility and worked on the outside until their sentence was up. The program employed about 18 staff members and the program cost in 2019, the last full year, was $1.4 million.

“If the inmate was there for a drug or alcohol offense, they would have to attend drug or alcohol classes. The charge for the crime would dictate the classes that the offender would participate in,” Steve Stone, Allen County Sheriff’s Department public information officer said in an email.

Kyle Kerley, Allen County Council president, says the council is committed to supporting the growing community corrections program even with additional funds, if necessary.

“We’re working with our legislators to get even more additional funding for Community Corrections, but when we went into this program, we knew it was going to be two to three years before we were even able to determine if we’re seeing the results we’re expecting to see with this type of program,” Kerley said Thursday after the meeting.

Results would include less recidivism and lower jail population numbers. The latter hasn’t occurred yet, according to population figures that show there’s never a day where the offender number is close to 741, the number the jail is built to accommodate.

Councilwoman Sheila Curry Campball said the Community Corrections program is necessary.

“The criminal justice system has to be reformed,” Curry Campbell said in a phone interview. “We’ve got to give them (Community Corrections) all the tools to be successful. I know a lot of people who are trying to turn their life around and some of the programs offer a way out.”

Once people get into the criminal justice system, it can be impossible to get out, she said. Some people “get caught up in the system basically from juvenile until they’re 60 years old. It’s very difficult to get out.”

With the challenges of hiring people and retaining them, Curry Campbell suggests creating a database of people, maybe offering a bonus or other incentives for people to come work in corrections.

“We’ve got to think outside the box,” Curry Campbell said.

Kerley said time is needed “to give them (Community Corrections) a chance to prove themselves. I would say in the foreseeable future we’re going to continue to work with Community Corrections to determine what their immediate needs are and what they need to make this program successful and find ways not only to work within their existing budget, but if they do need additional funds, it’s something that we’ll take into consideration.

Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux, right, and Gary Grant,Deputy Chief of Administration for the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, speak at the Allen County Council meeting Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.

Although Fries voted for the additional funds, Thursday he questioned who was being accepted into the program.

One offender Fries did not identify was accepted with a Felony 4 convicted armed robber and a trail of probation violations. He ultimately fled home detention and he’s still on the loose, Fries said.

“It does happen,” the Community Corrections representative said.

“I believe we need to offer alternative sentencing,” Fries said, “but these people who are convicted of these crimes. They’ve been given chance after chance, it’s time for them to go to DOC (Department of Correction.)”

The sheriff’s work release program ended in August, 2020 after 77 applications for acceptance into the program were denied by Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull and Magistrate Samuel Keirns in a time span approximately between November 2019 and May 2020.

Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux believed he would be sharing the newly renovated Cook Road facility with Community Corrections and be able to increase the number of participants in the county-funded program.

With the names of his employees on the doors of the new facility, he realized he couldn’t continue without clients and his employees were leaving, sometimes to be hired by community corrections, Gladieux said. He called the application denials “underhanded” and a “coup,” but Gull said she believed the sentencings should be “court ordered and court monitored.” Gull serves as chair of the Community Corrections Advisory Board and Allen Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis is vice chair.

The sheriff’s work release program could be resurrected, Kerley said, when the new jail is built. A 40 to 50 bed facility constructed at the jail, but segregated from the inmate population, is under consideration, he added.

The Allen County Commissioners have scheduled a meeting on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at Citizens Square to requisition a feasibility study on a new jail, the first step in a process that could take between three to 10 years to see a new jail constructed, Kerley said.