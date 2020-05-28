Nonprofit providing free cap and gown photos for graduating seniors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — From This Day Forward, a faith-based nonprofit wedding and special events planning and designer service for those working on a restricted budget, is offering free photo sessions for 2020 graduating seniors.

Several local photographers will donate their services to capture the accomplishment of graduating. Seniors can receive a complementary 10-minute session in the garden area.

Graduates will be emailed 1-2 digital images.

Graduates can sign up for the photo sessions HERE.

The photo sessions will be held:

Saturday, May 30 from 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, June 2 from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 4 from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 9 from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 11 from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 13 from 10:30 a.m. – noon

From This Day Forward is also hosting a prom for the seniors of Blackhawk Christian after their prom was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The prom will be held June 5.

From This Day Forward is located at 14625 Lima Road.

For more information, visit From This Day Forward’s website at www.fromthisdayforwardministry.org.