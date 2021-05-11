Community Collection Day organized for Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Habitat Restore has joined forces with Mustard Seed Furniture Bank, St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, The Lighthouse Family Thrift Store, and the Franciscan Center Thrift Store to organize a Community Collection Day on Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Donations will be accepted in the back lot of the Mustard Seed Furniture Bank located at 3636 Illinois Rd., Habitat for Humanity said.

“Our hope in creating this event is to show our community we are here for them in challenging times,” said Mara Kessler, ReStore Business Development Manager. “This event offers good news in the form of fellowship between area organizations who are continuing to create lasting change in the greater Fort Wayne community.”

Items accepted during the Community Collection Day include everything from furniture, appliances, building materials, lawn and garden items, to clothing, bed linens and knick-knacks. The organizations ask that all donated items be clean, in working order as well as free of rips, tears, stains, animal hair and cigarette burns. If possible, please separate donations with like items and label bags and boxes for easy distribution among the participating non-profit agencies.

Habitat for Humanity said the following items will not be accepted: chemicals, desks, paint, pianos, entertainment centers, home entertainment electronics or tires. For more information on how you can dispose of hazardous waste visit the Allen County Dept. of Environmental Management.