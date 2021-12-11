Community chases Gingerbread Man in 4-mile riverfront race

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A holiday folktale Saturday turned into motivation for riverfront runners.

The Gingerbread Pursuit 4 Mile Run returned for the second year to Fort Wayne. Participants enjoyed the riverfront view during the first race to start and finish at Promenade Park.

The Facebook page encouraged participants with a line from the story. “The gingerbread man, he’s out of the pan! Chase him, yes chase him as fast as you can!”

Awards and refreshments, including gingerbread cupcakes and vegan gingerbread cookies, awaited finishers in the park’s Foundation Pavilion.

The first 100 finishers were rewarded with a giant candy cane. Participants also received free admission to the Gingerbread Festival at the History Center afterwards.