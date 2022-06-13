FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dr. Wendy Robinson, former superintendent of Fort Wayne Community Schools, was honored Monday for her decades of dedication to the community.

Back in 2016, Robinson helped create a community center designed to support families in the school system and provide resources for Fort Wayne residents. Today, the building was renamed the Wendy Y. Robinson Family and Community Engagement Center.

A sign was unveiled adding her name to the building in a ceremony that also included a documentary on Robinson’s life and career.

Robinson spent a total of 47 years as an educator in the district- serving as superintendent 17 of those years- and retired in 2020.