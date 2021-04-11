Community at Triangle Park sees capacity increase after initial pandemic stall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After years of sitting empty, new residents have moved into a former office building near Purdue Fort Wayne.

After IBM and Verizon moved out of their building on Rupp Dr. right across the street from Purdue Fort Wayne’s student housing, it sat empty for a number of years. Now, a new group is literally calling it home.

The Community at Triangle Park apartment complex was originally designed to be senior living apartments but has been running for about a year as apartments open to applicants of any age.

The 64-unit complex had hoped that they would get some overflow from college students in the area, but that didn’t happen when COVID hit and many students were sent home. A year into the pandemic, things are picking back up with the building reaching two-thirds capacity this past week.

BND Development is the group behind the complex. They also are the ones who redeveloped the Anthony Wayne Bank building into Condos. Triangle Park property Manager Rosie Freeman said they like to give new life to buildings that are still in perfectly good condition.

“The building is very sound,” said Freeman. “It’s concrete and steel so it’s silly to tear down a building that’s built this well. And if you can use the building, why not use it for a good purpose.”

The property owners are looking at how they can provide more for the residents. According to Freeman, there has been talk of even building a small strip mall on the lot. She said they have a lot of room to grow, and they plan to do just that.