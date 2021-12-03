Commissioners give thumbs up to High Tech Crime Unit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Social media posts and text messages are often keys to charging people with crimes.

Now the Allen County Prosecutor and law enforcement will have an added tool to improve forensic investigations – the High Tech Crime Unit.

The Allen County Commissioners Friday approved a $150,000 state grant allowing the prosecutor formally begin the project.

“We found almost every case has cell phone issues,” Chief Deputy Prosecutor Michael McAlexander said Friday. The unit, which will employ a director, will work closely with the Fort Wayne Police Department and Indiana Tech University, McAlexander added.

Other counties in northeast Indiana will access the unit over the 2-year period the funding covers, McAlexander said.