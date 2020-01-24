Commissioners deny rezone request for duplexes near GM plant

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A plan to build several duplexes between Lower Huntington and Winters Road, near the General Motors plant has been put on hold. County commissioners denied a rezone request Friday morning.

Originally pitched as 30 duplexes in 15 buildings the latest plan for Lower Huntington Place called for 13 buildings with 26 total units.

Commissioners Nelson Peters, Therese Brown and Rich Beck denied a request to rezone the land from agricultural use to multi-family residential. The vote came after a Department of Planning Services presentation on the request. With a vote of 8-1, the Allen County Plan Commission recommended commissioners vote down the request.

Senior Planner Michelle Wood told commissioners that the project was too dense for its surroundings.

Developers can submit a similar request in a year, or make big changes in the design plan and make a rezone request within a year.