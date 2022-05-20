FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A sizeable residential development in far southwest Allen County has received an OK.

The Allen County Commissioners on Friday approved plans for Cedar Grove, a proposed 207-lot subdivision with ponds and cul-de-sacs on nearly 78 aces of farm fields at the corner of Feighner and Tom Worrel roads, near Interstates 69 and 469.

Granite Ridge Builders first announced plans for the subdivision in August 2021.

After it was announced, neighbors complained the project was out of character with the area and would cause drainage and traffic problems. In February, the Allen County Plan Commission gave the project a “Do Not Pass.”