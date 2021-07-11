Commercial realtor predicts Dupont area development will continue for years to come

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Dupont area has seen steady development over the last decade, but how much more can it grow? According to one real estate agent, there’s still a lot of room for business.



Denny Worman said we have seen proof that more is to come in the Dupont area as more businesses have popped up. They include hospitals, shopping centers, hotels, and chains like a Meijer grocery store currently under construction. Plus, restaurants like Giordano’s Pizza and Panda Express. Worman, who specializes in commercial real estate and has been involved with much of the development in the Dupont area, said a lot of factors determine whether areas grow. However, when it comes to Fort Wayne – the north side in particular – it’s not if, but when it happens.

“Maybe 15 years ago, a lot of sites that things were happening at [was] out southwest, which is those shopping centers, you see often on Illinois road, Jefferson Point, for example,” said Worman. “But that kind of work is oversaturated. It’s filled up, it has nowhere else to go so they kind of moved north. Usually, companies do move north.”

He said it is similar to what happened to communities that lined I-465 in Indianapolis. When all is said and done, he expects the area around Dupont and Union Chapel will start to resemble a place like Noblesville because it is progressing at a similar pace. Worman said the area is unique in that there is a lot of space to grow and the more business that open shop in the area, the more likely new businesses are to settle there as well.