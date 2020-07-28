Commercial complex proposed along Coldwater Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A large commercial development has been planned for land on the west side of Coldwater Road, between Dupont Road and Union Chapel Road. If approved, several buildings could replace a field and multiple houses.

A primary development plan have been submitted to the Department of Planning Services by Domo Development Company for the construction of Coldwater Commons. The developer has also asked for approval to change agricultural zoning to make way for the commercial development.

Plans submitted to the Plan Commission map out what a proposed commercial complex along Coldwater Road could look like.

The plan includes 10 outlots, or spots where buildings could be built. According to the rezoning petition, the project would include a gas station, restaurants and professional office buildings across the 16 acres.

The rezoning requests are expected to be heard, along with a presentation of the primary development plan at the Allen County Plan Commission public hearing on August 13 at Citizens Square.

Domo Development has been behind several projects in Allen County including apartments that replaced Coventry 13 movie theater and proposed apartments along Union Chapel Road.