Comfort classics with Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the weather getting colder, you may be craving comfort foods. Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen stopped by Studio 15 to show off their “Better than Mom’s Meatloaf.”

Their dish in the restaurant features two thick slices of tender meatloaf, baked with a tomato glazed. It’s served over a bed of mashed potatoes.

Kevin Lapene from Cheddar’s says they used roasted vegetables with a secret brown sugar glaze.

WANE 15’s Sierra Tufts suggests using Ritz crackers instead of breadcrumbs for a delicious twist.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is located at 305 West Coliseum Boulevard.