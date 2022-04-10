FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Stand-up comedian John Mulaney is set to entertain a Summit City audience this summer.

His team announced Tuesday more shows were being added to the tour, John Mulaney: From Scratch. Ticket sales for the additional dates started at 10 a.m. Friday.

One of those dates is right here in Fort Wayne at the Foellinger Theatre on Thursday, July 21 at 7 p.m. Prices range from $73 to $268.50 each.

The award-winning comedian, writer, and actor launched his North American tour March 11, beginning a full-circle route that starts and ends in Pennsylvania. Order tickets online.