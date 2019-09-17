Comedian Jeff Dunham to Embassy Theatre this fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Comedy icon Jeff Dunham will be joined by his ventriloquist puppets at the Embassy Theatre this October.

The event will be held Thursday, October 24 at 7:00 p.m.

In addition to Dunham’s new tour, the world-renowned performer’s new Netflix Originals stand-up special entitled “Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself” will launch globally September 24th. This will be Dunham’s second Netflix Originals special, and the eighth in his string of record-breaking stand-up television events.

Tickets are on sale at www.JeffDunham.com.

