Comedian Got Snacks helps bring comedy tour to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From TikTok to the big stage, a Fort Wayne comedian got his big break to become an opening act to his comedic idols, all thanks to social media.

WANE 15 first shared Kam Coleman’s story in June. Since then, he’s had his first show in Indianapolis and said he’s proving dedication can pay off.

Known as Got Snacks, Coleman made his mark on TikTok. He won a social media contest to open for Wild ‘N’ Out comedian D.C. Young Fly in Indy. Coleman said comedians like D.C., who also got his start through social media videos, inspired him to keep chasing his dreams all the way to a stage in his hometown.

“Fort Wayne wasn’t really on that tour, it got added last minute,” said Coleman.

During his shows, Coleman said he knew he needed to make every minute on stage count, especially in his hometown.

“I had about six minutes set. It was short. So I knew I had to go hard. So I got the attention made him [D.C.] laugh. And here we are now, we in my city,” said Coleman.

The biggest thing Coleman said he’s learned in the past year is to keep pushing.

“There’s gonna be ups and downs? You know, there’s gonna be a lot of days where you don’t know what you’re doing. Or you don’t know where your next, your next check might come from your next meal. But it’s all a part of the process. You know, if it was easy, everybody would do it. So that’s why I say chase your dreams and stick with them it.”

