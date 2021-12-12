‘Come As You Are’ church welcomes former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick as guest speaker

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 10 a.m. service for a Fort Wayne community church was a little different Sunday morning.

Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick was the featured guest at Come As You Are Community Church.

Kilpatrick’s first term as mayor was marred by accusations of misuse of city funds on personal extravagance. Nonetheless, he was reelected in 2005 and Detroit’s financial footing continued to erode during his second term. He resigned in 2008 after a text-messaging sex scandal with his chief of staff.

In 2013, Kilpatrick was convicted of racketeering conspiracy, fraud, extortion and tax crimes. He was in prison for more than seven years.

Sunday, he spoke about how he ‘found Jesus’ during his time in prison.

This was not the first time Kilpatrick has been in the pulpit– he has recently preached at the Historic Little Rock Baptist Church in Detroit.

The Associated Press quoted the White House, saying Kilpatrick also led Bible study groups with his inmates in prison.