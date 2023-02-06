(WANE) — An agreement between Comcast and Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs will bring “gigabit-capable” broadband service to rural, “unserved portions” of Allen and Huntington counties.

The agreement stemmed from Indiana’s Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, which will see Comcast add broadband services to more than 10,000 homes and businesses in Allen, Huntington and 17 other counties.

“Next Level Connections is used as a model by other states to deliver the best tech infrastructure to rural areas,” said Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “The investments made by Comcast and other partners will not only benefit residents and businesses, but also contribute to Indiana’s rural economic engine.”

Under the latest phase of Next Level Connections grants, Comcast is investing $36 million in conjunction with Indiana’s $13.6 million investments to expand the company’s network.

“Ensuring all Hoosiers have access to reliable, high-speed internet has been a top priority for Comcast,” said Joni Hart, vice president of Governmental Affairs for Comcast in Indiana.

Comcast anticipates having the expansion completed within two years.