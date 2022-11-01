LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Comcast announced Monday the company will soon complete a $3.2 million fiber build into Leo-Cedarville that will expand its services to the whole town.

The project will provide up to 1.2 Gigabits-per-second internet speeds to more than 1,500 households and businesses.

“The Town of Leo-Cedarville administration and elected officials appreciate the investment and commitment Comcast is making within our community,” said Town Manager Rodd Hale. “A high-speed internet connection is necessary for citizens of our town, and we look forward to a beneficial partnership with Comcast as a local provider.”

In the last three years, Comcast has invested more than $500 million to strengthen and expand its Indiana network.

Residential customers will be able to take advantage of Xfinity’s full array of internet products through the project.

“This multi-million-dollar project will serve the homes and businesses of Leo-Cedarville with the top-tier service they deserve,” said Matt Kelley, Government Affairs director for Comcast.