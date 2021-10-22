Combat Ops making virtual reality more realistic with new game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a new virtual reality attraction in Fort Wayne.

Combat Ops has recently installed an omni virtual reality arena which brings virtual reality into a more realistic experience. In order to move in the game, gamers will need to walk on an omni directional treadmill.

“We put sensors on the shoes that enable [the omni directional travel] so the computer knows and its sensing the shoe movement. It’s also sensing the movement of the harness that the customers strap into. It all works in conjunction together to point them in the direction they want to go and they go,” said David Dimerio, owner of Combat Ops.

The new experience is open during normal business hours and costs $18 for non-members and $14 for members.

For more information on the omni virtual reality experience and other activities offered, visit Combat Ops’ website.