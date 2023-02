FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The Locally-owned family business, Combat Ops, opened its doors in 2016 and adds a whole new family fun activity to their lineup, Gellyball.

Gellyball is paintball with the mess and stain, it uses blasters that hold and launch hundreds of gel orbs. You can enjoy this challenge in team scenarios. Combat Ops is the area’s only indoor and outdoor battle-themed attraction for all ages.

