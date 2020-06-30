Columbia Street West sold, to be redeveloped as part of The Landing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A mainstay of the downtown Fort Wayne nightlife scene for decades has been sold. Columbia Street West has been purchased by the Allen County-Fort Wayne Development Trust with assistance from the Community Foundation of Fort Wayne according to a news release issued Tuesday morning.

The bar, located at 135 West Columbia Street in the area known as The Landing, has been owned for the last 34 years by John and Frank Freistroffer. They also own Henry’s on Main Street and will continue to operate that restaurant.

“The Columbia Street West owners were ready to retire the business and real estate, and most important, collectively shared a spirited, community vision to redevelop the property and business, consistent with The Landing’s current developer, Model Group. The Landing is truly making history again as more people continue to want to live, work, and play in downtown Fort Wayne’s front porch. We wish the Freistroffers well,” said Maclyn Parker, Trust board president.

File – Columbia Street West located at 135 West Columbia Street in downtown Fort Wayne.

The Model Group, a Cincinnati developer, has invested $32.2 million in The Landing project.

The Allen County-Fort Wayne Development Trust has had conversations with the Freistroffer’s for years and the economic hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic may have played a role in the decision to sell.