Columbia City teen critically hurt in crash in Kosciusko County crash

Photo shows a crash scene along C.R. 350 North in Kosciusko County May 11, 2021.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Columbia City man was badly hurt in a crash near North Webster Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. along C.R. 350 N, east of C.R. 925 E, near the public access entrance in the Pisgah Marsh Nongame Area.

According to a report from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Easton Adkins of Columbia City was headed east on C.R. 350 N in a 2008 Ford Fusion when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and hit a tree.

Police found the crash location by using Snapchat, the sheriff’s office said. Adkins had been looking for a friend near Durham Lake around 10:30 when he lost telephone contact, the sheriff’s office said.

Adkins was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition.