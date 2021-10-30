Columbia City ‘Tat Granny’ gets inked after viral TikTok video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — TikTok’s “Tat Granny” finally got her ink after video goes viral on social media.

Earlier this month, Judy Dede, 82, of Columbia City went viral on video app TikTok after telling her granddaughter that she wanted a tattoo. After the video amassed more than 3.4 million views and 600,000 likes, Dede received offers for a free tattoo.

Dede ended up getting her ink, a music note with a cancer ribbon and heart, at Black Sheep Tattoo and Art Gallery in Fort Wayne. The music note is for the family and the heart id for all of those who have passed in the family.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Dede. “I never dreamed anything like this and the support that they’ve given me, and to support people all over the world, it’s just, like I said, amazing.”

Seven other family members joined Dede in getting the tattoo. She’s even considering getting a second tattoo for her birthday in June.