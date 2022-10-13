COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel announced on his Facebook page that the city will receive a $600,000 grant for the development of a new park called Eagle Park.

The grant will come from the National Parks Service Land and Water Conservation fund.

“We are excited to start Phase 1a of the development of Eagle Park,” Mayor Daniel said. “These new amenities, paired with the natural wooded and wetland areas of the property, will enhance our citizens enjoyment and connectedness.”

The grant dollars will go toward constructing a new in-ground skate park, a trellis with family swings, four new pickleball courts and resurfacing the parking lot.

The Columbia City Parks Department (CCPD) developed a plan for the park, which is located on the site of the old Columbia City High School, in 2020.

The CCPD collected public input to determine the type of amenities the community wanted the most.

“I know the community will love this project and the many future phases of Eagle Park,” said CCPD Director Mark Green.

The construction of Phase 1a is expected to begin in 2023.