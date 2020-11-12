Columbia City mayor has COVID-19

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
He made the announcement on his official Facebook page.
Friends, Despite diligence in social distancing, hand washing, and mask-wearing, I’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19. I’m one of thousands of individuals throughout the State of Indiana who has received this news over the last few days. I don’t know of anyone that was COVID-positive that I came into contact with, but with the highly-contagious nature of the virus, it could have come from anywhere. I can confirm that this virus is nasty (I’m sure those who have also endured this can agree). I am confident that I’ll overcome the virus and be back at it in the near future. I’m working from home (although at a much slower pace), so please bear with me.– Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel
The current Whitley County positivity rate is 15%.