Columbia City mayor has COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- There was always something special about the joy of waking up on a snowy morning and seeing your school scroll along the TV screen showing you had a snow day. Now for FWCS, that will no longer be the case with e-learning now in the mix.

"This will be the first year that we will have the ability to say, you know what, road conditions are bad, kids you are going to learn from home, says FWCS Spokeswoman, Krista Stockman "You are going to stay home today and you're all going to learn from home."

While FWCS believes that students learn best when they are in front of their teachers, the school district was already working towards acquiring devices for each student, but once the pandemic started they had to adjust their plans and moved up their timetable.