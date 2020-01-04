Columbia City man dies in Whitley County crash

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Whitley County Coroner are investigating a Friday night crash that left one man dead.

Police say 20-year-old Seth Thompson, of Columbia City, died from the crash. The crash happened in the 5700 block of North 450 East.

Police say around 10:15 p.m. Thompson was traveling northbound on 450 East. He approached a curve, but left the roadway. Thompson went down an embankment, hitting a tree.

No one else was in the car at the time of the crash.

