Columbia City man dies in off-road vehicle crash

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers is underway following a crash involving an off-road vehicle that killed a Columbia City man Thursday evening in Noble County.

The crash took place at around 9 p.m. at the intersection of CR 600 South and Old 102. According to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement, Kenneth Stroud, 61, was found unresponsive by emergency crews in the road near the 2019 Polaris Sportsman 570 he was riding that had rolled on its side.

Stroud was treated at the scene and then flown to a Fort Wayne hospital where he was pronounced dead early Friday morning.

An initial investigation determined that Stroud was driving recklessly in the intersection when he lost control. He was ejected and the Polaris rolled over on top of him. He was not wearing a helmet or protective gear.

Conservation Officers were assisted at the scene by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and Parkview EMS.