Columbia City fundraiser to transform alley halfway to its goal

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Whitley County officials say they are halfway to their goal to transform an alley in Columbia City in honor of a local businessman.

The Whitley County Economic Development Corporation, the City of Columbia City and the Community Foundation of Whitley County launched a crowdfunding campaign to transform an alley in downtown Columbia City into Ohki Alley. The alley is named after a Shinzo Ohki, a Japanese immigrant, artist, and businessman who came to Columbia City in the 1900s. Ohki founded the first fermented soy sauce, The Oriental Shoyu Factory, often called “Show-You.”

Their goal is to raise $50,000 by December 28th to transform the alleyway between 116 and 118 W Van Bren Street into a public space. So far the campaign has raised more than $28 thousand dollars for the project. If the money is raised by the set due date, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority will provide a matching grant of $50,000 to help complete the project.

A look at the front of the alley. Courtesy of Whitley County Economic Development Corporation.

Once the money is raised officials say construction would start early spring of 2020 and hopefully be completed in a few months. If the money is not raised officials say the project will not happen and those who have donated will be refunding their donation.

To learn more about the project and help donate click here.