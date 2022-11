COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel and representatives for the Bowen Center gathered Monday for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Bowen Health Clinic that is heading to Columbia City.

The Bowen Health Clinic will primarily serve low income and underserved populations with limited access to health care.

The clinic will offer primary health care and mental health care.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place at 1259 E. state Route 205.