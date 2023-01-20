COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — A former Columbia City High School baseball manager recently received a personal gift when family and friends presented him with a letter jacket 37 years later.

Craig Moog served as the manager for the Columbia City baseball team while in high school, but he could not play due to “impairments,” said Abby Green, Moog’s niece.

“Craig was more than just a manager,” said Whitley County Superior Court Judge Douglas Fahl, who helped organize the event. “Craig was the heart and the soul of our team.”

Fahl, who played baseball at Columbia City when Moog had been a manager, said he learned Moog never received a letter jacket for his efforts and worked with Brett Fox, the head football coach at Columbia City High School, in order to make things right.

“It’s 37 years past due, but he earned it,” Fahl said.