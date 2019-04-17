Local News

Columbia Ave. closed during police standoff

By:

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 08:52 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 08:59 AM EDT

Columbia Ave. closed during police standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Columbia Avenue is closed near the split with Saint Joeseph Boulevard during an ongoing police standoff.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is outside a house in the 900 block of Columbia Avenue near Loree Street attempting to get someone inside to come out. Police are blaring sirens and using a loudspeaker to contact a person inside saying they have a warrant for that person's arrest. They also say that they know the person inside is armed.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local