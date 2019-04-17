Columbia Ave. closed during police standoff Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Columbia Ave. closed Wednesday morning near the split with St. Joseph Blvd. during a police standoff near Loree Street. [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Columbia Avenue is closed near the split with Saint Joeseph Boulevard during an ongoing police standoff.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is outside a house in the 900 block of Columbia Avenue near Loree Street attempting to get someone inside to come out. Police are blaring sirens and using a loudspeaker to contact a person inside saying they have a warrant for that person's arrest. They also say that they know the person inside is armed.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.