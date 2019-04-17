Columbia Ave. closed during police standoff
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Columbia Avenue is closed near the split with Saint Joeseph Boulevard during an ongoing police standoff.
The Fort Wayne Police Department is outside a house in the 900 block of Columbia Avenue near Loree Street attempting to get someone inside to come out. Police are blaring sirens and using a loudspeaker to contact a person inside saying they have a warrant for that person's arrest. They also say that they know the person inside is armed.
