FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indianapolis Colts announced the schedule for the 2022 Friday Night Football tour Monday morning.

The tour will include a stop at Carroll High School when the Chargers play Concordia Lutheran Oct. 7.

At each of the eight stops, the Colts organization will bring interactive fan activities, including Colts inflatables, a rally towel giveaway, various games, a chance to win Colts prizes and an appearance by Colts cheerleaders.

The tour kicks off Aug. 26 at Lafayette Central Catholic High School in Lafayette, Indiana.