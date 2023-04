FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The 20th Annual ‘Color in Motion’ Live Butterfly Exhibit opened at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory Tuesday morning. Exotic butterflies from all over the world can be observed.

A colorful display outside the butterfly exhibit showcases that spring has sprung with multicolored flowers and foliage.

The exhibit runs through June 25. More information on the Botanical Conservatory can be found here.