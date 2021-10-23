College students ‘crush hunger’, get head start on Community Harvest campaign with fall festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Local college students helped crush hunger during two hours of festival fun at Promenade Park Saturday.

Indiana Tech’s Office of Student Engagement, in collaboration with the Auer Foundation, hosted a fall concert and festival from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This event was free, but attendees were asked to bring non-perishable food items for Community Harvest Food Bank’s 2021 CRUSH HUNGER campaign.

The organization is officially launching its 7th annual #UCanCrushHunger campaign October 25. Through November 12, local universities and colleges are having a ‘friendly food and fund drive competition’ according to the website. Indiana Tech is getting a head start with today’s event.

Learn more about the campaign on the food bank’s website.

O’ Sister, Brother is the grassroots Indiana-based band who performed at the park. To hear more of their tunes, follow the group on social media.

Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck provided the caffeine.

There was also a petting zoo, a photo booth, and games including corn hole.

