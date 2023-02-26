FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — College Goal Sunday took place at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw campus locations on Sunday Feb. 26. Financial aid professionals volunteered from 2-4pm to help incoming college students get their foot in the door to financial aid with free Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA) filing help.

The FAFSA form is essential for college students seeking federal and state grants, scholarships, and federal student loans. All FASFA forms must be filed no later than April 15th to qualify for Indiana financial aid.

“We want students to capitalize on every opportunity they can that makes going to college affordable, no matter what field or industry they pursue or where they find themselves on their educational journey,” said Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann, Ph.D.

With its 34th year looming, College Goal Sunday has helped over 94,000 students and families with completing FASFA forms properly and on time. College Goal Sunday is a charitable program of the Indiana Student Financial Aid Association (ISFAA).