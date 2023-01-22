FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Men’s Mart Show made its mark on the Fort Wayne community Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The Show invited vendors and collectors to check out a range of treasures with free admission. Some specifics included Funko Pop! figures, Pokémon, Nintendo games, sport cards, Hot Wheels, Legos and comic books.

If you missed today’s show, the next upcoming Men’s Mart Show will be February 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn. Stay connected with The Men’s Mart Show on their website.