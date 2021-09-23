Coliseum, other county venues next to studied for ‘efficiencies’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The future of Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and other county venues will be evaluated by a study commissioned by the Capital Improvement Board. The study is separate from, but similar to a study requested by the Allen County commissioners on the county’s justice system.

Thursday morning, Commissioner Nelson Peters made a pitch to the members of the Capital Improvement Board for the group to fund a study. He suggested that the community should get an idea of what the viability of the Memorial Coliseum and other county-owned entertainment venues, like parks, could look like 20-25 years down the road.

“If there’s a way to eliminate any potential for duplication, if there’s a way to create a more efficient footprint in entertainment in Fort Wayne and Allen County, then I think we’ve hit a home run,” Peters told WANE 15. “I don’t know what it looks like and hopefully that is what a study will help us better understand in this community.”

Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters talks to the Capital Improvement Board.

Members of the Capital Improvement Board noted the study on the justice system. Peters suggested if a new jail were to be built in a new location, it could happen in 10 years. The Capital Improvement Board study could look at the viability of using the property for a venue.

Peters emphasized that no plans have been drawn up to ‘take a wrecking ball’ to the Memorial Coliseum, but noted that the facility will be nearly a century old in the 20-25 year timeframe a study could analyze.

The board voted unanimously to approve the creation of a task force that will work out details of the study such as who will take it on and how to pay for it.