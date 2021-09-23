Coliseum, other county venues next to studied for ‘efficiencies’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The future of Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and other county venues will be evaluated by a study commissioned by the Capital Improvement Board. The study is separate from, but similar to a study requested by the Allen County commissioners on the county’s justice system.
Thursday morning, Commissioner Nelson Peters made a pitch to the members of the Capital Improvement Board for the group to fund a study. He suggested that the community should get an idea of what the viability of the Memorial Coliseum and other county-owned entertainment venues, like parks, could look like 20-25 years down the road.
“If there’s a way to eliminate any potential for duplication, if there’s a way to create a more efficient footprint in entertainment in Fort Wayne and Allen County, then I think we’ve hit a home run,” Peters told WANE 15. “I don’t know what it looks like and hopefully that is what a study will help us better understand in this community.”
Members of the Capital Improvement Board noted the study on the justice system. Peters suggested if a new jail were to be built in a new location, it could happen in 10 years. The Capital Improvement Board study could look at the viability of using the property for a venue.
Peters emphasized that no plans have been drawn up to ‘take a wrecking ball’ to the Memorial Coliseum, but noted that the facility will be nearly a century old in the 20-25 year timeframe a study could analyze.
The board voted unanimously to approve the creation of a task force that will work out details of the study such as who will take it on and how to pay for it.