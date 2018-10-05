Coliseum issues 'Heavy Traffic Advisory' for Thomas Rhett concert

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved File photo of the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Memorial Coliseum has issued a "Heavy Traffic Advisory" for Friday night as it expects a large crowd for country music star Thomas Rhett's sold-out concert.

In a press release, the Coliseum said Coliseum Boulevard, Parnell Avenue and other roadways around the venue are expected to be congested before and after the 7:30 p.m. show. Doors for the show open at 6 p.m.

Motorists should seek alternate routes around the Coliseum and avoid the area during the early evening hours, the Coliseum wrote.

The Coliseum encouraged concert guests to arrive early and leave plenty of time for travel and to get through security.

For more information about directions and parking at the Memorial Coliseum, visit www.memorialcoliseum.com.