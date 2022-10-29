FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For those in the market for an RV, the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is the place to be as the Coliseum kicked off Day 2 of the Fort Wayne Fall RV Sale Saturday morning.

The event consists of a blowout sale, which David Marquart, show manager of the Fall RV Sale, says is due to companies having large numbers of stock after the pandemic caused demand in RVs to rise, as well as manufacturers catching up to supply chain issues.

“These dealers have all ordered stuff like crazy the last couple years because of the demand and they couldn’t get them,” Marquart said. “Well, now they finally got them.”

The event started Friday and ends Sunday. The show is open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $10, but military veterans get a $2 discount and children under 16 get in for free.

Dogs are also allowed at the event, and a dog costume contest will be held all weekend with prizes for the top three winners.