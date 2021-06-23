Coliseum general manager thanks community ahead of retirement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 30 years after being recruited to work at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, General Manager Randy Brown has announced his retirement. In a conversation with WANE 15, he thanked the community and took a look back on his career.

During Brown’s career at the Coliseum, the expo center opened, the arena’s roof was raised, a conference center was built and a baseball stadium brought back professional baseball to the city.

“It’s been heartwarming,” Brown said of reaction he’s gotten about his retirement announcement. “Those comments mean a lot. A lot of comments from people, extended stories about how you help somebody and do something, and that’s our attitude here at the Coliseum, to make a difference, to make people comfortable. We’re hosts. We’re hostesses. It’s all those things to make family memories for people and it appears that over 30-some years, we’ve been pretty successful at doing some of that. Just to the community: thank you. You have been very kind to the Brown family. We appreciate it.”

Brown’s role at the Coliseum sent him around the world, helped him develop relationships with promoters and other venue leaders, as well as secure big named shows to the city, such as Elton John and Paul McCartney. He told WANE 15 that he wasn’t sure who is replacement will be, but offered some words of advice on how to make sure the venue is successful in the future.

“You have to work it,” Brown said. “You have to meet agents and managers. They have to know who you are. They have to understand, and have a comfort level that if you say you’re going to do something, that it will be done. If the load-in starts at 8:00 and the stage has to be at a given place and everything is meant to be ready to go, it has to be ready to go, all those things. So, keep that good reputation, keep it rolling along. We’re in a great market, and that is some of the best things. Our people here in Fort Wayne and Allen County buy tickets, and that’s the key. If you have have a great building, but the market doesn’t support it, you don’t have anything. That’s not at all the case here.”

Brown added that he will do some part-time consultant work after he retires. He also look ahead to working in his garden and making wine.