FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 10,000 outdoor enthusiasts are expected to be at the Memorial Coliseum this weekend.

The Coliseum opened its doors at noon Friday for the All-American Outdoor Expo. The event features RVs, boats and more on display, along with sales on kayaks, bikes and apparel.

Find a new hobby by trying out candle-making, cracking open a geode or mining for precious gems with Matrix Mining. Learn how to shoot with lessons by X-COUNT at the air-rifle range. Watch a lumberjack show Friday at 2:30 p.m. or 7 p.m., Saturday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. or 5 p.m., or Sunday at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., or 2:30 p.m.

Check out all this and more that the expo has to offer Friday from noon to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $15, and kids ages 15 and younger get in for free.