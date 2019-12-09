Coliseum Boulevard to close overnight for work on pedestrian bridge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Coliseum Boulevard will be closed overnight for much of the week so work can be done on the much delayed pedestrian bridge connecting Purdue University Fort Wayne and Ivy Tech.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, drivers can expect all lanes of S.R. 930/Coliseum Boulevard to be closed overnight beginning Monday, Dec. 9, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Overnight closures are expected throughout the week, and are scheduled to be completed by Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

The bridge has been under construction for over two years and back in August INDOT indicated more testing needed to be done to ensure the bridge is completely safe.