Coliseum Boulevard to close overnight for 8 days for bridge work near Purdue Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A section of Coliseum Boulevard between Anthony Boulevard and Crescent Avenue will be closed in both directions overnight starting Thursday so work can be done on a yet to be completed pedestrian bridge connecting Purdue Fort Wayne with Ivy Tech.

The closure will take place nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on October 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, message signs will be in place to alert motorists of the closure.

The closures will allow for the completion of weld retrofits that a contractor began working on late in 2019. The work will also include painting and landscaping. Once that is completed lighting will be installed. The bridge is expected to open to bicyclists and pedestrians by the end of the year.

The Parker Cole Crossing pedestrian bridge over Coliseum Boulevard had been expected to be completed the summer of 2018. However the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) which oversees the project has spent extra time making sure the bridge meets design and construction safety standards. Ground was broken on the project in 2017.