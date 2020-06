FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police have shut down Coliseum Boulevard near the Memorial Coliseum.

Dispatchers told WANE 15 only that there was an active investigation in the 1500 block of E. Coliseum Blvd., near Paul Shaffer Drive just outside the Coliseum. No other information was available.

We have a crew working to gather more information.