Coliseum announce future plans for events with adjustments for COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Monday afternoon the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Board of Trustees held its first meeting since May to discuss the impact of COVID-19 and how to move forward.

Officials stressed that the goal is to keep events happening even if that means making adjustments.

The General Manager of the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Randy Brown announced that Komets Games now have approved capacity of 3,830. Group tickets and family tickets are considered a pod, these seats will be next to one another and not 6-feet apart.

“That’s our capacity for hockey and that is actually our template capacity for other events,” Brown said. “We are talking about possible concerts moving forward, Disney on Ice, every event is a little different but that at least put us in a position where we know where we stand with Komet hockey.”

The capacity for the Mad Ants has been approved but the board is waiting on the NBA to announce when they can start their season. The board is still working with Feld Entertainment and there are dates confirmed for the last week of February as long no changes happen with social distancing.

“It’s just hard to know when you look at our infection rates where we’re going on what the status will be 30-days from now or 60-days from now,” Brown said.

Nothing has been confirmed for consumer shows such as the Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show, Vera Bradley outlet sale and the annual boat shows. Brown is hopeful adjustments will be made to have all shows, but the safety of the people is the top priority.

“Right now, there is a lot of unknowns related to that, but our Board of Health has been so workable and approachable, giving us ideas on what we can do,” Brown said. “There is a great dialogue back and forth and that’s what we are working on, trying to get things to work in a safe matter.”

The Shrine Circus has been canceled for 2021. When it comes to banquets and weddings receptions, this past summer the Coliseum was able to make accommodations for guest and widen the space to allow social distancing.

“Our goal this year is to really to find ways to say yes,” said Nathan Dennison, Vice President of Sales for the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. “We’ve worked with brides we’ve worked with families to give them larger spaces larger dance floors. Some of the protocols that we have in place is to not have more than six people per table and have tables spread further apart.”

Dennison added that the Coliseum is currently booking weddings, and they have receptions on the books in 2022.

The Coliseum hosted parking lot drive-in concerts that were deemed a great success. According to Dennison, this may be a possibility of doing concerts in the future if the concert can’t be held indoors.