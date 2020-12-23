Single vehicle rollover crash leaves man in hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coldwater Road has reopened Tuesday evening after a crash that left one man in the hospital.

At approximately 9:27 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Coldwater Road and Audubon Trail on reports of a crash with injuries or pin, according to the activity log.

Officers on the scene say it was a single vehicle crash that they believe occurred when the driver hit the curb and over corrected.

A man was injured and taken to the hospital. Officers say he is stable but the condition was not released.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.