Cars roar by at the quiet intersection on Coldwater Road north of Fort Wayne where county officials are planning improvements to make the crossing safer.

A hill cut allowing a “vertical alignment correction” at the intersection of Coldwater and Cedar Canyons Road would include roadway reconstruction, slope stabilization and drainage improvements, according to documents provided from the Allen County Highway Department.

The improvements are necessary because of the increased traffic brought on by more housing developments, Chris Cloud, Allen County Commissioners chief of staff, said Friday.

Whether the traffic is headed further north climbing the steep hill up to Cedar Canyons Road or vehicles driven southward over the crest, the incline makes it a daunting place to turn on to Coldwater Road.

“You start to pull out in the lane and cars are barreling south into town. All of the sudden they’re on your tail because you didn’t anticipate them being there,” Valerie Goodwin said. A 17-year resident in a subdivision off Cedar Canyons Road, Goodwin has watched development bring more cars and is more careful as she turns left from East Cedar Canyons Road, she added.

Like corner resident Tanya Hammond, Goodwin said a traffic light would make it even safer. Currently, a yellow flashing light greets motorists as they climb the hill. Drivers on East Cedar Canyons Road have a flashing red light.

Planned improvements will include roadway reconstruction besides a hill cut at the intersection of Coldwater and Cedar Canyons roads.

Hammond has lived on Cedar Canyons Road for 20 years.

“It is pretty steep in that one little area there especially for oncoming traffic. (You see them) where they come across the line in coming up over that hill. I myself feel like there should be a stop light.

“The dump trucks, it’s just one after another starting early in the morning. We have a lot more traffic, down Cedar Canyon as well,” Hammond added.

The county plans on approving site engineering work, a resolution that first appeared on the County Commissioners’ agenda in early December for about $325,000 expected to be awarded to the Lochmueller Group in South Bend. Cloud said he expected the engineering portion to take several months. Bids typically go out for construction work in the fall for the next construction season, Cloud added.

The work will extend 2,000 feet north and south on Coldwater and 1,000 feet east and west on Cedar Canyons, the documents say. Travel lanes are 11 feet wide in each direction with 6-foot wide shoulders on each side of Coldwater Road and 2-feet wide shoulders on each side of Cedar Canyons Road.

While the intersection improvements address safety, they are an addition to what the city is planning on Coldwater Road from East Dupont Road to Union Chapel Road, work expected to start in 2023.

When completed, Coldwater Road will be widened from two to four lanes.

The two-phase city project includes pedestrian walkways on both sides of the road, left-turn lanes where needed at some road intersections and landscaped medians if a center left-turn lane is not needed. The plan also includes more street lighting.

The city hired A&Z Engineering to draft preliminary engineering work when it was announced in October.