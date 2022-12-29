FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Prices at the pump are jumping again nationwide.

Some of the blame falls on last weekend’s blizzard.

“Overnight when the weather gets too cold, it’s very hard for these refineries to operate,” said Patrick De Haan, a petroleum expert with Gas Buddy. “They have a lot of issues, and that’s what we saw, in fact, several refineries had some fires break out.”

De Haan points to those fires and other refinery issues as one of the main reasons for increasing prices.

“In an instant during that cold weather, refineries aren’t producing as much gasoline which sends the price of gasoline up, and that sends the retail price up,” said De Haan.

But the other factor that De Haan has his eyes on is China.

China is starting to open up its economy and ease COVID restrictions, and De Haan says it’s the county that imports the most oil globally.

According to De Haan, more people using gas to travel in China means its imports will only grow, which could increase the price of gas even more than the cold did.

“That is more worrisome depending on the pace they reopen,” De Haan said.

De Haan says the same phenomenon is seen in America.

When more people drive, gas prices rise due to an increase in demand, whether it’s due to travel restrictions easing or hotter weather.

Which means that De Haan is predicting a much larger jump come summer.

“In fact, we’ll probably see $4 prices again, maybe by memorial day,” De Haan said.