FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A unique café is now open in Fort Wayne, where you can eat creative foods all while enjoying unique cocktails and coffee.

Penny Drip is the newest addition to downtown Fort Wayne. The coffee and cocktail bar concept is usually found in larger cities around the world and is becoming more and more popular.

Coffee drinks can now be expanded with unique liquors and combined to make a creatively balanced cocktail.

All of the drinks can exist seamlessly in a newly renovated historic space. The new coffee shop is located next to a barbershop, so you can get your hair cut then relax with a coffee or cocktail.

Their house gin & soda highball is a fan favorite. It’s made using a special Japanese carbonation machine that creates the world’s best bubbles. They will also have their favorites such as the Aperol Spritz or Amari + coke and day-drinking friendly, miniature cocktails like a Coffee Negroni or Almond Coffee Old Fashioned.

Penny Drip will also have food available inside the shop. The food offerings will be small but mighty. Their breakfast sandwich is sure to be the biggest highlight but will have other options that you can eat.

Penny drip is located downtown Fort Wayne at the corner of Lafayette and Berry. They will be open at 7 am until 10 pm, seven days a week, possibly later on the weekends